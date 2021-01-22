Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

