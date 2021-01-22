Content Neutrality Network (CNN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $93,195.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.01 million and $93,195.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00584865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.83 or 0.04316340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

