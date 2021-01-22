Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Down 5.2%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.13. 4,993,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 1,447,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

