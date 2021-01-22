Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Trading Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.50. 664,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 583,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

Specifically, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,943 shares of company stock worth $925,996. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.