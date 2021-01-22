Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years.

Shares of ED opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.32.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

