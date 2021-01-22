ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

