Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.