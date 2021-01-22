Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 503,608 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,879,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after acquiring an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

