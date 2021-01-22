Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CPSI. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

CPSI opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $207,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,784.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,112 shares of company stock worth $1,064,476. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

