Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares during the quarter. Compugen accounts for 2.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Compugen worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 344.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 367,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Compugen stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.83 million, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compugen’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

