Comparing Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 124.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Value Line has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Value Line has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Value Line and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.30 million 7.29 $15.66 million N/A N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management $799.00 million 5.19 $156.54 million $2.67 19.77

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 43.60% 32.05% 16.41% Artisan Partners Asset Management 21.73% 179.65% 23.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Value Line and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 1 3 0 2.75

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.76%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Value Line.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Value Line on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.