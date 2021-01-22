Comparing Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) & Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Erste Group Bank and Intercorp Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intercorp Financial Services 0 4 1 0 2.20

Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Erste Group Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank 10.26% 4.23% 0.34% Intercorp Financial Services 8.64% 16.98% 1.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Intercorp Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank $10.87 billion 1.27 $1.65 billion $1.81 8.86 Intercorp Financial Services $1.39 billion 2.67 $431.95 million $3.91 8.29

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erste Group Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Erste Group Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. The company provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. It also offers account management, payments, digital-banking, and cash logistics services; working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, factoring, and structured trade finance; letters of credit, documentary collections, guarantees, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; and corporate finance advisory and research services. In addition, the company offers trading and market services; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management services; custody, depository, cash management, and trade and export finance services; loan syndication; and asset/liability management services. Further, the company provides discretionary portfolio management services and investment funds. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,373 branches. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 256 financial stores and 1,603 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

