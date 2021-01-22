Comparing Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) & FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Epsilon Energy 5.87% 2.02% 1.59%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FieldPoint Petroleum and Epsilon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Epsilon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.06 -$3.26 million N/A N/A Epsilon Energy $26.69 million 3.38 $8.70 million N/A N/A

Epsilon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Epsilon Energy beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 124,161 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves and 116,053 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

