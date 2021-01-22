Comparing Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) & Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) and Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Deer Consumer Products and Mohawk Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A Mohawk Group -20.49% -265.80% -47.45%

This table compares Deer Consumer Products and Mohawk Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mohawk Group $114.45 million 4.69 -$58.79 million ($3.21) -7.65

Deer Consumer Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mohawk Group.

Volatility and Risk

Deer Consumer Products has a beta of 64.25, meaning that its stock price is 6,325% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mohawk Group has a beta of 4.78, meaning that its stock price is 378% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Deer Consumer Products and Mohawk Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deer Consumer Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Mohawk Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Mohawk Group has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential downside of 27.36%. Given Mohawk Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mohawk Group is more favorable than Deer Consumer Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Mohawk Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Deer Consumer Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Mohawk Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deer Consumer Products beats Mohawk Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deer Consumer Products

Deer Consumer Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of small home and kitchen electronic appliances. It offers blenders, juicers, soy milk makers, food processors, popcorn makers, meat grinders, coffee machines, and hot water kettles primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for retailer's private label programs. Deer Consumer Products also offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers, rice cookers, and toasters. The company sells its products to consumer product companies internationally; and to retail stores through agents in the People's Republic of China. It also operates as an original design manufacturer and original equipment manufacturer. The company was formerly known as Tag Events Corp. and changed its name to Deer Consumer Products, Inc. in September 2008. Deer Consumer Products, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

