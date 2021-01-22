Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.05. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

