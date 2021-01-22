Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.15

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $59.79, with a volume of 19656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

