Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.34 ($6.28).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of ETR:CBK traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching €5.85 ($6.88). 6,359,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.70. Commerzbank AG has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.41 and a 200-day moving average of €4.81.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

