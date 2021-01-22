Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Comerica by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

