Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. 21,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,249,484. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

