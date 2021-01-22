Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $214.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.