Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 886.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Facebook by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

NASDAQ FB opened at $272.87 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

