Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $388,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $48.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

