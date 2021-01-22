Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

