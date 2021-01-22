Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 127,241 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

NUE stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

