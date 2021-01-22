Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Shares Up 0.2%

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34. Approximately 2,157 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

