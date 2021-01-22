Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$922.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.52 million.

Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.

In other news, Senior Officer John Friedrichsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.60, for a total value of C$1,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,104,000. Also, Director Robert Hemming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.47, for a total value of C$34,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,040,830.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,074.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.