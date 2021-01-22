Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.28 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

