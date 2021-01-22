Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.
NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after acquiring an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 483,714 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after buying an additional 284,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $18,279,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
