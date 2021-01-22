Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after acquiring an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 483,714 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after buying an additional 284,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $18,279,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

