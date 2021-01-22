Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) Price Target Increased to C$140.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) stock opened at C$90.67 on Monday. Cogeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$70.95 and a 12 month high of C$105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$624.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 8.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

