Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDAK. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

NASDAQ CDAK opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.