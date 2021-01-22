Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.10

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 4281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. Benchmark boosted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

