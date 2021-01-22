Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

Shares of CCLAY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 5,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.