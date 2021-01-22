Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 1,617 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.65. The stock had a trading volume of 486,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,023,051. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $699.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.64.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

