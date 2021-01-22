Close Asset Management Ltd Has $4.83 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. 115,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Truist boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

