Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 800 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.07. 205,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,981. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

