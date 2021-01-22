Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

NYSE:CLPR opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 1,009,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

