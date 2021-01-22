Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “
NYSE:CLPR opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
See Also: What is a conference call?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.