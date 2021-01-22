Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period.

DVY traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $99.15. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,732. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

