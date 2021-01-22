Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.24. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,255. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $90.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

