Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.76. 76,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.46. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $155.91 and a 52-week high of $313.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

