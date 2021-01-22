Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 359.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 159,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.97 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

