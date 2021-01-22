Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,880 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 305.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.