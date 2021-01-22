Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000.

SPSB stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

