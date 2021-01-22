Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,444,000 after buying an additional 159,788 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,424,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after buying an additional 288,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 108,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

