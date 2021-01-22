Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.45.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

