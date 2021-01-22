Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

WM stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

