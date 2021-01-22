Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $589,000 in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the third quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the third quarter valued at $495,000.

MMIN opened at $27.63 on Friday. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.