Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $436,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of HON opened at $205.23 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.30 and its 200-day moving average is $179.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

