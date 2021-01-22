Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,461 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $245.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

