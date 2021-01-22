Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 5,927,932 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 2,543,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of analysts have commented on CCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 104,989 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 5,396,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

