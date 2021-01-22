Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

CCO has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.59.

CCO opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $794.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,226 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 114,568 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 251,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 104,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

